Women Who Protect and Serve Make a Big Impact

March 13, 2024 7:12AM PDT
Photo courtesy of Joanna Buck

More than 20 public safety agencies will be gathering this weekend for the 3rd Annual  Women in Public Safety event hosted at the Training Division at 14912 NE Airport Way.  It’s an opportunity to recognize the dedication, bravery, and achievements of women in public safety while inspiring others to consider it as a career.

Portland Police Bureau Sgt Joana Buck is organizing the event and we talked to her about her choice to become a law enforcement officer, and how she tries to help other young women choose it as a career. You can hear her story here:

 

 

Photo courtesy of Joana Buck

Photo courtesy of Joana Buck

Along with police there will also be representatives from fire, ambulance, SERT, K9, Traffic, the Explosive Disposal Unit from PPB, PF&R, AMR, BOEC, Port of Portland, Multnomah County, Washington County, Oregon State Police, Beaverton, Hillsboro, Vancouver, Camas, Clark County, and Washington State.   The event is Saturday 10-2.

