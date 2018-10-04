Women Protest Kavanaugh
By Pat Boyle
|
Oct 4, 2018 @ 9:05 AM

Portland, Or. – Several dozen women laid down in the street today at SW Third and Main in downtown Portland to protest Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh. The protest was held outside the federal courthouse.

Lisa Frack was one of the protesters. She said ” it’s time to put our bodies on the line and its time to step it up. Because what we realized is if we don’t do things differently, we get what we got and what we got is not working.”

Protesters also  read testimony from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and  Anita Hill.

