Woman’s Family Sues St. Charles In Bend
BEND, Ore. (AP) – St. Charles Health System is facing a $26.5 million wrongful death lawsuit from the family of a Jacksonville, Oregon, woman who died of septic shock after a breast infection in 2017. The Bulletin reports the family of Casey Galusha-Beck filed suit last week in Deschutes County Circuit Court, naming two St. Charles doctors as co-defendants. The suit says after Galusha-Beck’s infection was successfully treated, hospital staff missed obvious signs of adrenal insufficiency, which led to circulatory collapse and death. St. Charles spokeswoman Lisa Goodman declined to discuss the lawsuit, citing pending litigation.