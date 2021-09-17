Woman’s Death Ruled Homicide

STEVENS PASS, Wash. (AP) – The body of a woman found in an isolated area off Steven’s Pass has been identified, and her death ruled a homicide.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said the King County Medical Examiner’s Office said the woman’s death was caused by homicidal violence.
Family members told KCPQ-TV the victim is 25-year-old Callie Childers.
Her body was found some 90 miles from her Marysville home by Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies in the Rock Mountain trail area Sept. 7.
Family members say Childers was known for being a free spirit, a talented artist, and a devoted mother.
Callie was from Longview, Washington and moved to Snohomish County about a year ago.
Police are investigating.