Woman Who Killed Her Children By Throwing Them Off The Sellwood Bridge, Dies In Prison.

Wilsonville, Ore. — Amanda Stott-Smith, an adult in custody at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility, died on the morning of June 4, 2023. The Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) reported the incident and notified the Oregon State Police. The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner, as is standard procedure for all in-custody deaths.

Amanda Stott-Smith, aged 45, had been in DOC custody since April 23, 2010. She was serving a life sentence and was originally transferred from Multnomah County.

Stott-Smith was convicted for the crime of throwing her two children off the Sellwood Bridge in 2009, resulting in their deaths. The court delivered a guilty verdict and sentenced Stott-Smith to life in prison.

On May 23, 2009, Stott-Smith committed the act of throwing her four-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter off the Sellwood Bridge into the Willamette River. Witnesses immediately reported the incident, leading to an extensive search and rescue operation. Unfortunately, the bodies of the two children were later recovered from the river.

Following a thorough investigation and legal proceedings, Stott-Smith was found guilty of two counts of aggravated murder. The court determined that her actions were the cause of her children’s deaths. As a result, she received a life sentence.