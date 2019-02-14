Woman Sues Over Jail Conditions
By Grant McHill
|
Feb 14, 2019 @ 12:35 PM

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – After being sued by a woman who was jailed under conditions she described as inhumane, officials in an Oregon county have agreed to lower the number of inmates crammed into a single cell, allow them showers twice a week and provide menstruating prisoners with hygiene products.

Kelly Simon, an American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon lawyer who represented former Douglas County Jail inmate Terri Carlisle, said settlements like the one filed Thursday in federal court can be used to pull back a “steel curtain” hiding conditions in overcrowded jails across America that often operate with little to no oversight.

Under the settlement, staff at the jail in the town of Roseburg must document these procedures so advocates can ensure they’re being followed. County Commissioner Chris Boice, who signed the settlement, declined to comment

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Polk County Jail Employee Resigns After Accusations Thursday Am School Closures New Winter Storm Warning For Gorge Plastic Bag Restrictions Advance in Washington Legislature Environmental Groups to Sue Feds Over Loss of Caribou Herd Man Arrested On Attempted Murder Charge Following Stabbing
Comments