Woman Sues Mormon Church Over Husband’s Abuse Disclosure
STAYTON, Ore. – An Oregon woman is suing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for $9.54 million after her husband’s confession to church leaders led to his arrest, conviction and imprisonment on child sexual abuse charges.
The lawsuit, filed in Marion County Circuit Court, involves a Turner man convicted of abuse after he confessed to Stayton clergy that he had repeated sexual contact with a minor.
Church officials have not responded for comment.
The family’s attorney said the man’s confession was meant to be confidential.