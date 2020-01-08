      Weather Alert

Woman Sues Mormon Church Over Husband’s Abuse Disclosure

Jan 8, 2020 @ 11:50am

STAYTON, Ore. – An Oregon woman is suing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for $9.54 million after her husband’s confession to church leaders led to his arrest, conviction and imprisonment on child sexual abuse charges.

The lawsuit, filed in Marion County Circuit Court, involves a Turner man convicted of abuse after he confessed to Stayton clergy that he had repeated sexual contact with a minor.

Church officials have not responded for comment.

The family’s attorney said the man’s confession was meant to be confidential.

TAGS
confession lawsuit Mormon Church
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Interactive Traffic Map