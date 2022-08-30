Woman Strangled In Portland’s 60th Homicide Identified

Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore — A woman was found dead on Saturday morning in what appears to be domestic violence.

Officers responded to Southeast 92nd Avenue just north of Powell around 7:00am and found 36-year-old Racheal Abraham dead.

The medical examiner determined that she was strangled to death.

33-year-old Mohamed Osdan Adan was arrested and charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

This is Portland’s 60th homicide of the year and the second this weekend.