Woman Shot Inside Beaverton Apartment

Beaverton, Ore. — A shooting incident occurred in an apartment complex in the 18800 block of SW Farmington Road, as multiple community members called the Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies around 12:15 a.m. on April 20, 2023, to report hearing gunshots and seeing an injured woman.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim, who had been shot once in her leg, outside an apartment. They provided her medical assistance until Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue and Metro West Ambulance Service paramedics took over. The victim was then taken to a local hospital, where she is currently in stable condition.

Detectives from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit arrived on the scene to help with the investigation. They discovered that the suspect, Miguel Vidalez, had been in a verbal argument with the victim’s daughter before the shooting occurred. Vidalez left the scene in the victim’s car before the deputies arrived.

After an investigation, the detectives discovered that Vidalez was in north Portland and called the Portland Police Bureau to assist them. At 2:38 a.m., the police were able to arrest Vidalez without any further incidents. Vidalez was then transported to the Washington County Jail and charged with assault in the first degree, attempted murder in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges may be added.