Woman Shot In Head During Officer-Involved-Shooting Near Chehalis

May 27, 2020 @ 10:34am

CHEHALIS, Wash. (AP) – A woman was shot in the head after exchanging gunfire with a Washington State Trooper along Interstate 5 near Chehalis.

KOMO-TV reports a Washington State Trooper stopped along I-5 late Tuesday night to help a woman when she pulled out a gun.

The trooper and the woman exchanged gunfire.

The woman was shot in the head and airlifted to Harborview Medical Center, but the trooper was not hit.

Several lanes of I-5 near Chehalis were closed while authorities investigated the shooting.

