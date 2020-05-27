Woman Shot In Head During Officer-Involved-Shooting Near Chehalis
CHEHALIS, Wash. (AP) – A woman was shot in the head after exchanging gunfire with a Washington State Trooper along Interstate 5 near Chehalis.
KOMO-TV reports a Washington State Trooper stopped along I-5 late Tuesday night to help a woman when she pulled out a gun.
The trooper and the woman exchanged gunfire.
The woman was shot in the head and airlifted to Harborview Medical Center, but the trooper was not hit.
Several lanes of I-5 near Chehalis were closed while authorities investigated the shooting.