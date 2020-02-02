Woman Shot at NE Portland Drive-Thru
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman sitting in the drive-thru line at a Northeast Portland restaurant was shot early Sunday morning. Police do not believe she was the intended target.
Gunfire struck the woman and the driver’s seat just before 2:00. She drove herself to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Officers shut down the area of Northeast 7th and Weidler to collect evidence. There is no information about the shooter.
This was the second shooting in Portland this weekend and at least the 49th case of shots fired since the beginning of the year.
Related: Gunfire Wounds One in East Portland