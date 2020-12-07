Woman Shot And Killed At Spokane County Jail
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – A Spokane County Jail corrections officer shot and killed a woman in the lobby of the facility.
It’s the first fatal shooting the jail has recorded.
Around 8 p.m. Friday, a woman came into the foyer of the jail, Spokane County Jail director Mike Sparber said.
She pressed a button several times to be buzzed in by the receptionist.
The receptionist tried to figure out what the woman needed, but she continued to “pound on the door.”
A sergeant responded and the woman came in carrying “an edged weapon.”
The officer told her to disarm herself.
The officer fired shots and the woman died.