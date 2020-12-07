      Weather Alert

Woman Shot And Killed At Spokane County Jail

Dec 7, 2020 @ 10:18am

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – A Spokane County Jail corrections officer shot and killed a woman in the lobby of the facility.

It’s the first fatal shooting the jail has recorded.

Around 8 p.m. Friday, a woman came into the foyer of the jail, Spokane County Jail director Mike Sparber said.

She pressed a button several times to be buzzed in by the receptionist.

The receptionist tried to figure out what the woman needed, but she continued to “pound on the door.”

A sergeant responded and the woman came in carrying “an edged weapon.”

The officer told her to disarm herself.

The officer fired shots and the woman died.

