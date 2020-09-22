Woman Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison After Toddler Dies In House Fire
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A Stayton woman has been sentenced to five years in prison after her toddler died in a house fire.
The Statesman Journal reports Jessica Pearce was convicted of criminally negligent homicide by Judge Tracy Prall Sept. 17.
Pearce had entering a no-contest plea.
Pearce will serve an additional three years of probation.
Court records show a child neglect change and criminal mistreatment charges were dismissed.
Pearce was away from home on Feb. 1, 2019, when Oregon State Police and firefighters responded to a house fire and found the body of 2-year-old Christopher James Pearce.