Woman Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison After Toddler Dies In House Fire

Sep 22, 2020 @ 3:24pm

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A Stayton woman has been sentenced to five years in prison after her toddler died in a house fire.

The Statesman Journal reports  Jessica Pearce was convicted of criminally negligent homicide by Judge Tracy Prall Sept. 17.

Pearce had entering a no-contest plea.

Pearce will serve an additional three years of probation.

Court records show a child neglect change and criminal mistreatment charges were dismissed.

Pearce was away from home on Feb. 1, 2019, when Oregon State Police and firefighters responded to a house fire and found the body of 2-year-old Christopher James Pearce.

