Woman Sentenced For Killing Boyfriend
BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) – A judge has sentenced a woman from Washington state to 10 years in prison after she was accused of killing her boyfriend in February 2019.
The Kitsap Sun reports that Brandie Elaine Williams pleaded guilty to a reduced second-degree manslaughter charge in a deal with prosecutors in the death of her 59-year-old boyfriend, David Joseph Krazel.
Bremerton police officers discovered Krazel’s body in the trailer the couple shared.
Investigators discovered wounds on Krazel’s body, including a bandaged puncture to the chest that authorities determined caused his death.
Investigators say there was a history of domestic violence between Williams and Krazel.