Woman Rescued From Fire Dies At Hospital
Portland, Ore. – Police say a woman who was rescued from an apartment fire in North Portland Sunday has died. She was trapped inside the burning apartment on Albina and Shaver. Another person suffered minor injuries when he jumped out of a second-story window. There’s no official word on the cause of the fire, but arson and now homicide detectives are investigating.
The female who was rescued by Portland Fire & Rescue firefighters from an apartment in the 3900 block of North Albina Street on Sunday, September 1, 2019, has died at an area hospital. The fire was reported at 1:42 a.m. Sunday morning.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Homicide Detective Division is collaborating with Arson Investigators from the Portland Fire Bureau and ATF to investigate this death. We are asking for the public’s help with tips. If anyone has information about this fire or the circumstances leading up to it, please contact Detective Brad Clifton at (503) 823-0696 or at brad.clifton@portlandpolice.org or Detective Mark Slater at (503) 823-9319 or mark.slater@portlandoregon.gov
The identity of the victim will be released after the autopsy and next of kin are notified.