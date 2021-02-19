Woman Rescued After Falling Into Old Well
SILVERTON, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a woman was rescued after she fell through the wooden top of an old well northeast of Salem.
The Silverton Fire District says personnel responded Thursday to a property outside of Scotts Mills and found a woman conscious, injured and hypothermic some 60 feet down into the stone-lined well.
Fire officials say she was lying on an outcropping partially submerged in water.
Firefighters say a neighbor used a rope and pulley to enter the well and ensure the woman didn’t become submerged.
A Salem Fire Department rope rescue team lowered a rescuer down, stabilized the women and hoisted her back up.
She was taken to a hospital in serious condition.