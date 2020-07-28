      Weather Alert

Woman Pleads Guilty To Stabbing Boyfriend To Death During Snowstorm

Jul 28, 2020 @ 10:50am

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) – A woman accused of murder for stabbing her boyfriend to death during a 2019 snowstorm and then trying to cover up the scene has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.

Brandie Elaine Williams is expected to be sentenced August 24 to 10 years in prison.

Williams was originally charged with second-degree murder for the death of David Joseph Krazel but pleaded guilty July 15 to second-degree manslaughter.

Her lawyers say Williams acted in self-defense and said they saw as critical errors by authorities.

Deputy Prosecutor Tim Lewis said the resolution was difficult to accept but reasonable.

