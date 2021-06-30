Woman Pleads Guilty To Embezzling From Adoption Agency

(Portland, OR) — A Hillsboro woman is pleading guilty to embezzling money from the adoption agency where she worked. Officials say 55-year-old Melodie Eckland worked for the business from 2011 through 2018 as the bookkeeper. She stole more than two-million dollars. Under the plea deal, she’ll pay two-and-a-half million dollars restitution and give up more than one-and-a-half million dollars that were seized by law enforcement. She’ll be sentenced in November and could face up to 30 years in prison.