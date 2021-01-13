Woman Missing After Landslide In Columbia Gorge
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — A woman is missing after a landslide early Wednesday morning buried parts of the town of Dodson, a community about 4 1/2 miles east of Multnomah Falls that is home to about 1,000 people.
She’s identified as 50-year-old Jennifer Moore of Warrendale.
Officials believe a vehicle was swept away by the debris flow. Searchers have been unable to find any heat sources.
The debris is estimated to be ten feet deep in some areas.
A flash flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service.
Residents were urged to leave immediately.
First responders say the area is too unstable to send in rescue crews.