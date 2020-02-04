Woman Missing After Argument Found Safe
WELCHES, Ore. — A 23-year-old woman who was missing in the Welches area was found safe at a home in Sandy on Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators say Katie Delaney got into an argument with a friend and left a home on Lolo Pass Road without her clothes around midnight on Tuesday morning. A naked woman was seen hitchhiking around 12:30am at the intersection of East Village Loop and Lolo Pass. The temperature in the area was 28 degrees.
More than 50 searchers were in the field looking for her.