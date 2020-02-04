      Weather Alert

Woman Missing After Argument Found Safe

Feb 4, 2020 @ 3:30pm

WELCHES, Ore. —  A 23-year-old woman who was missing in the Welches area was found safe at a home in Sandy on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say Katie Delaney got into an argument with a friend and left a home on Lolo Pass Road without her clothes around midnight on Tuesday morning.  A naked woman was seen hitchhiking around 12:30am at the intersection of East Village Loop and Lolo Pass.  The temperature in the area was 28 degrees.

More than 50 searchers were in the field looking for her.

