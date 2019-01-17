Woman Killed Near Bend
By Grant McHill
Jan 16, 2019 @ 5:40 PM

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a woman is dead and a man is in custody following a report of shots fired north of Bend.

KTVZ-TV reports Deschutes County deputies were called to a sparsely populated neighborhood at about 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson says a woman was found lying in the street still alive but life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

Nelson says the person of interest wasn’t immediately taken into custody but wouldn’t say whether there was a standoff.

No further information was immediately available.

A Tri-County Major Incident Team is investigating.

