Woman Killed, Man Wounded In NE Portland Shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police responded to a report of shots fired just before midnight on Thursday at Northeast Killingsworth Street and Cully Boulevard. Officers found evidence of a shooting and secured the crime scene.
Two victims were shot. A woman died at the scene and a man was wounded in the gunfire. The woman is identified as 23-year-old Evelin Navarro Barajas. The man is expected to survive.
Investigators have not released any information on a suspect or the relationship if any between the victims.