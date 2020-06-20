      Weather Alert

Woman Killed, Man Wounded In NE Portland Shooting

Jun 19, 2020 @ 5:40pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police responded to a report of shots fired just before midnight on Thursday at Northeast Killingsworth Street and Cully Boulevard.  Officers found evidence of a shooting and secured the crime scene.

Two victims were shot.  A woman died at the scene and a man was wounded in the gunfire.   The woman is identified as 23-year-old Evelin Navarro Barajas.  The man is expected to survive.

Investigators have not released any information on a suspect or the relationship if any between the victims.

