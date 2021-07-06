Woman Killed In Seattle-Area Tavern Shooting

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) – A woman is dead after a shooting inside Sam’s Tavern in Bellevue and a suspected shooter is in custody.
Officers responded to the tavern shortly after 10 p.m. Monday.
Witnesses told police a woman had been shot, and the suspect fled the area.
Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures.
Crews with the Bellevue Fire Department gave the woman first aid when the scene was clear, but the woman died.
Investigators say the suspect entered the business and opened fire.
A 34-year-old man was arrested in Bellevue shortly before midnight following a manhunt.