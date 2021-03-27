Woman Killed in Salem Crash, Driver arrested on multiple charges including DUII
Friday evening Salem Police responded to a fatal crash in 3700 block of Commercial St SE.
Officers arrived and found two cars had collided head on.
Witnesses told officers that the driver of one of the cars allegedly left the scene on foot.
Witnesses were able to describe the driver to police who was identified as 24 year old Anthony Vincent of Salem.
He was found not far from the crash and taken into custody, then taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
The driver of the other car was identified as 55 year old Barry Johnson Sr, he was taken to Salem Hospital with serious injuries.
His passenger 31 year old Sarah Christine Jensen was pronounced dead on scene.
Investigators determined that “Silverado Truck was entering the roadway, facing south on Commercial St SE, in the center turn lane when it was struck head on by the black Ford SUV, which had been travelling north on Commercial St.”
Police say that the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Vincent is facing charges of DUII, Fail to Perform the Duties of Driver in an Accident with injury and Reckless Driving.