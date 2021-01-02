Woman Killed In New Years Day House Fire In Seaside
A woman was killed in a house fire in Seaside on New years day.
Just before 5 p.m. Friday evening, fire crews in Seaside were called out on reports of a two story home fully engulfed in flames.
The fire quickly became a two alarm fire with crews coming in from surrounding cities to help.
Firefighters who arrived on scene, made their way into the home where they found a deceased woman.
She was the only person in the home.
Seaside Fire and Rescue said North Holladay between 4th and 12th Avenue in Seaside was closed for approximately four hours as crews battled the blaze.
No other homes were damaged in the blaze.