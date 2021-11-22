Woman Killed And Police Shot At Numerous Times In Southeast

PORTLAND, Ore—A woman in tears called 9-1-1 saying she was being held hostage in an apartment at 174th and Division. Portland police officers were shot at through the door when they knocked. SERT was called in the Crisis negotiation team. SERT members began breaking windows as they did they were shot at again numerous times. a chemical agent was deployed hoping that would help them get the man inside out. officers did not return fire bad issued loud commands .
Eventually they were able to breach a barricaded door to get a robot in there. the man was crawling around on his hands and knees. He barricaded himself in another room. At a little after 1 this morning SERT took him into custody. The woman was dead. Neither person has been identified. Cause and manor of death will be determined by the medical examiner