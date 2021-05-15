      Weather Alert

Woman Injured In Shooting Near Ventura Park

May 15, 2021 @ 8:40am

A woman is recovering after being shot near Ventura Park in Southeast Portland.

Police say Saturday morning officers were called out on reports of someone shot near Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 119th Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a woman injured.

She was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police say the suspect left before police were called.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

