Woman Injured by Hit and Run Driver in Oregon City
By Dave King
|
Dec 14, 2018 @ 6:57 AM

Oregon City Police are searching for a hit and run driver who badly injured a 37-year-old woman while she was crossing the street. Officers found Mindy Ashbaugh lying in the road at the intersection of Molalla Avenue and Gaffney Lane at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night. She was taken to OHSU in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to serious condition. Witnesses say the driver continued southbound on Molalla Avenue after hitting Ashbaugh. The suspect vehicle was described as a dark colored, possibly black, van or SUV. Anyone with information about the crash should call Oregon City Police.

