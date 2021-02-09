      Weather Alert

Woman Hit And Killed By Corvallis Bus Identified

Feb 8, 2021 @ 4:42pm

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – Police have identified a a woman who was hit and killed by a Corvallis Transit System bus last week.

The Democrat-Herald reports 32-year-old Caitlyn Geil of Albany was struck at about 7:10 p.m. Thursday.

The bus driver was a 60-year-old Albany man, but authorities did not release his name.

Corvallis Police Lt. Ryan Eaton says the bus driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Police said the bus was stopped on Southwest Third Street, and started turning left onto Western Boulevard when the traffic light turned green.

Police say Geil entered the crosswalk in accordance with a pedestrian control signal at about the same time and the bus hit Giel.

