Woman Found Strangled To Death In Burning Car
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Police in eastern Washington have identified a woman whose body was found in a burning vehicle on Friday.
The Spokesman-Review reports 29-year-old Ibtihal Darraji was found strangled inside the car in Spokane.
Her ex-husband Yasir Darraji was taken into custody Friday and charged with murder.
Ibtihal and Yasir Darraji divorced about four years ago and court documents say friends told police of threats Yasir had made against his ex-wife.
Documents say Yasir told police he was upset because he smelled marijuana in Ibtihal’s car when she picked up their son the night of her death and he ended up just driving around.