Woman Found Guilty Of Killing Friend
KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) – A jury returned a guilty verdict against a Tri-Cities woman for shooting and killing her friend after finding her in bed with her fiancé over two years ago.
KOMO-TV reports the Benton County Superior Court jury on Monday found Amy Sue Brown of Prosser guilty of second-degree murder after deliberating for less than three hours.
According to court documents, Amy Brown, her fiancé Brandon, her friend Amanda Hill and Hill’s boyfriend Ben were celebrating Brown’s birthday in a camper next to her home when the shooting happened.