Woman Enters Grounds Of Governor Inslee’s Secure Residence

Sep 15, 2021 @ 2:53pm
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 11: Washington State Governor Jay Inslee announces measures to help contain the spread of coronavirus at a press conference on March 11, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. The governor banned events with groups of more than 250 people in certain parts of the state, amongst other measures. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a woman was able to enter the secure grounds of the governor’s residence before being stopped by the Washington State Patrol.

The Northwest News Network reports Gov. Jay Inslee and First Lady Trudi Inslee were not home at the time Wednesday morning.

This incident follows a larger breach on Jan. 6 when a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump forced open a gate and got onto the mansion lawn.

As for Wednesday’s incident it wasn’t clear why the woman entered the landscaped grounds to the mansion, located adjacent to the Capitol building.

A State Patrol spokesperson said she appeared confused and unaware of her surroundings.

She was eventually transported by ambulance to a hospital.

