Woman Drowns After Boat Capsizes on Umpqua River

WINCHESTER BAY, Ore. (AP) – A 75-year-old woman drowned after the boat she was in capsized at the mouth of the Umpqua River in choppy water.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the woman’s husband, son and the son’s friend were rescued Thursday.

The woman, her husband, their son and the son’s friend were out in a 16-foot aluminum boat when their vessel became disabled in Half Moon Bay.

A Coast Guard crew that was training nearby was able to rescue the three men but could not reach the woman.

A helicopter was able to reach her.

The woman was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Her name has not been released.