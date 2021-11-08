      Weather Alert

Woman Dies From Domestic Violence

Nov 8, 2021 @ 8:50am

VANCOUVER, Wa.– Sunday morning just after 10:30 Vancouver Police were called to a home on F Street.  When officers arrived, they found a man outside the home holding a knife.  . He was taken into custody .  He did not give officers a problem.  A woman was found in the house.  she was stabbed multiple times.  She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The Couple’s 8 year old child was also found in the home and was not physically hurt.  The man was interviewed and arrested for Murder 1.  The names of the victim and the suspect  have not been released.  Relatives need to be notified.  The Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate.

TAGS
domestic violence hospital man. Woman stabbing Vancouver
Popular Posts
Father Accused Of Killing 2-Year-Old Child Appears In Court
Biden Weaponizing Every Single Agency Against Us
Say Goodbye To Lloyd Center
Federal Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Filed By Mother Of Shot Man
Oregon Records Just Over 1,100 New COVID-19 Cases
Connect With Us Listen To Us On