Woman Dies At Terwilliger Hot Springs

Jan 27, 2020 @ 2:44pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A woman died at Terwilliger Hot Springs, an Oregon destination between Eugene and Bend known for its scenic soaking pools in the Cascade Mountain forest.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says the 25-year-old woman died of a “medical event” Sunday while soaking.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Carrie Carver says a cause of death has not been determined.

The woman was with at least one other person at the hot springs.

No foul play is suspected.

Carver says officials don’t yet know if the hot springs themselves played a role in the woman’s death.

