Woman Dies After Falling Off Roof Of Car While Riding On Beach
BANDON, Ore. – A woman is dead after a bizarre incident involving a car on Whiskey Run Beach in Bandon Monday night, “They were driving and for some reason the passenger was on the roof and at some point fell off. She was pronounced diseased when emergency personnel arrived on scene.”
Oregon State Police Captain Tim Fox says an investigation is underway to see if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, “Don’t ride on the outside of cars. It’s very dangerous, let alone illegal. The ocean beach is actually a state highway…so all of the traffic laws apply.”
April Garrett of Coos Bay was 43.