Woman Dead, Man Injured Following Drive By Shooting Near Estacada

Estacada, Ore. — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, November 6, 2023, around 10:50 p.m. Deputies responded to a shooting on Highway 211 near South Poplar Road, located outside the City of Estacada.

Upon their arrival, deputies found a 30-year-old man who had suffered a gunshot wound to his hand. Tragically, a 19-year-old woman had been fatally shot. Both victims were traveling in a red Jeep Cherokee heading southbound on Highway 211.

According to detectives, the suspects, believed to be driving a silver Toyota Corolla or Camry with unidentified Oregon plates, fired multiple shots at the victims while traveling in the same direction on Highway 211.

Several deputies promptly responded to the scene, attempting to locate the suspects. Medical assistance was provided to the surviving victim on-site before being transported to a local hospital.

Detectives are seeking information from potential witnesses or individuals possessing any details that could aid the investigation.

Individuals with any relevant information regarding this case are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line by phone at 503-723-4949 or through the online email form at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip, referencing case number #23-23080.