      Weather Alert
Warming Shelters Open As Temps Fall Near Freezing

Woman Dead In SW Portland Shooting In City’s 27th Homicide

Apr 12, 2022 @ 4:07pm
Courtesy: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was shot and killed on Sunday morning in downtown Portland.

Officers responded to the shooting near Southwest 12th and Clay around 10:15am.  The woman has not yet been identified.  A second woman was injured, but police haven’t said how.

36-year-old Kirk Mickels was arrested at the scene.  He’s charged with Murder in the Second Degree, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Assault in the Second Degree, Assault in the Fourth Degree, Kidnapping in the Second Degree, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

This is the city’s 27th homicide of the year and the third deadly shooting in downtown Portland since Thursday night.

TAGS
Homicide Kirk Mickels Portland Shooting
Popular Posts
Warming Shelters Open As Temps Fall Near Freezing
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmed To Supreme Court
Body Of Missing Snowboarder Recovered From Mount Hood
Farm In Washington State Fined $267,000 For Allegedly Watering Without Water Rights
Connect With Us Listen To Us On