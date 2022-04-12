Woman Dead In SW Portland Shooting In City’s 27th Homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was shot and killed on Sunday morning in downtown Portland.
Officers responded to the shooting near Southwest 12th and Clay around 10:15am. The woman has not yet been identified. A second woman was injured, but police haven’t said how.
36-year-old Kirk Mickels was arrested at the scene. He’s charged with Murder in the Second Degree, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Assault in the Second Degree, Assault in the Fourth Degree, Kidnapping in the Second Degree, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
This is the city’s 27th homicide of the year and the third deadly shooting in downtown Portland since Thursday night.