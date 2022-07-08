      Weather Alert

Woman Critically Injured In SW Portland Hit & Run

Jul 8, 2022 @ 6:43am
Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — A hit and run near St. Vincent Medical Center critically injured an elderly woman who was visiting her husband in the hospital on Thursday night.

Washington County Sherriff’s deputies say 72 year-old Diana Petty was crossing Southwest Barnes Road when she was hit by the driver of a vehicle who ran a red light around 7:20pm.

“There is a witness who had dash cam of the incident, so deputies are following up on significant leads trying to contact the driver,” said Sgt. Danny DiPietro of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the suspect was driving a 2015 Subaru Legacy.  It was found parked in a neighborhood near the crash scene.

