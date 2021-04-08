      Weather Alert

Woman Convicted In Child Neglect Case

Apr 8, 2021 @ 4:52pm

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – A woman in southern Oregon was convicted for her role in a case of neglect involving a 4-year-old child.

The Herald and News reports Lori Meeks and Matthew Oakley were arrested in March after the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said the pair was keeping a 4-year-old child confined in their Klamath Falls home and was mistreating the child.

Meeks was convicted Wednesday of first-degree criminal mistreatment and sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years probation.

According to Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello, “As a result of her care of this child, the child is severely delayed in developmental progress.”

The case against Oakley is pending, and he is facing two counts of criminal mistreatment.

