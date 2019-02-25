Woman Awarded $15 Million After MAX Train Cuts Off Leg

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Portland jury has awarded $15 million to a woman whose leg was severed by a MAX light rail train as she tried to run across the tracks to catch a train on the other side.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the amount awarded Monday could be reduced under various Oregon laws applying to the case.

Andrea “Amy” Laing was wearing a hoodie when she was struck by a train at a Beaverton station in November 2015.

Although it was disputed at trial, TriMet argued she was wearing earbuds that were playing loud music.

Jurors found TriMet 43 percent at fault, the MAX operator 15 percent at fault and Laing 42 percent at fault.

Jurors after the verdict said TriMet failed to listen to recommendations on improving pedestrian safety in a report written by an engineering firm years earlier.

TriMet hasn’t decided whether to appeal.

