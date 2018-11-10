Woman Attacked At Crissey Field State Recreation Center

Curry County, Oregon- Oregon State Police are investigating an assault that happened at the Crissey Field State Recreation Center ,Friday in Curry County.

Around 1:30 PM an adult female was hiking on trails in the park when a man, who had been hiding a bush, assaulted her. She was able to fight him off and call 911.

The suspect is still out there described as a white male, early 40’s, with stringy chin length dark hair, and a medium length beard. He was wearing blue and gray plaid jacket, dark dirty jeans, and black boots.

Call OSP with tips in this case and be aware of your surroundings as you get out and enjoy the weekend.

Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at 541-776-6111 or *OSP from your mobile device.

Investigation is continuing no further information is available at this time.