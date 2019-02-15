Woman Arrested In Gresham Killing

Gresham, Ore.— Gresham Police made an arrest in yesterday’s deadly shooting. Yesterday at approximately 1:00 p.m., police responded to the report of a shooting at 911 SE 187th Ave. Officers arrived on scene and discovered that one person was deceased. As a result of the investigation, 23-year-old Schwanna Waters, of Gresham, was arrested for Manslaughter in the First Degree.

Detectives are still combing through the evidence to discover what lead up to the shooting. We are not releasing the name of the victim pending notification of next of kin. No other information is available at this time. Anyone who saw or heard anything in regards to the shooting is asked to call the Gresham Police at 503.618.2719.