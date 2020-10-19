      Weather Alert

Woman Arrested For Setting Ten Fires in East Portland

Oct 19, 2020 @ 8:15am
Sierra Murdock, 26.

PORTLAND, Ore. — 10 suspicious fires were set on Portland’s east side early Sunday morning and investigators believe one woman with a history of setting fires is responsible.

Firefighters responded to a series of fires stretched out over two and a half hours in the area of Southeast 161st and Alder, 160th and Stark and several locations along East Burnside.

Two cars, two buildings, two dumpsters at an apartment complex, a carport, two garbage cans, a mailbox and a homeless camp were set on fire.  The carport fire threatened a residence.  There were no injuries.

Officers extinguished two of the fires using fire extinguishers they carry in their patrol car.

Police arrested 26-year-old Sierra Murdock near 147th and Burnside.  She’s facing first-degree arson charges.  Murdock was arrested in May for setting two cars on fire in Southeast Portland.

