Woman Arrested For Setting Ten Fires in East Portland
Sierra Murdock, 26.
PORTLAND, Ore. — 10 suspicious fires were set on Portland’s east side early Sunday morning and investigators believe one woman with a history of setting fires is responsible.
Firefighters responded to a series of fires stretched out over two and a half hours in the area of Southeast 161st and Alder, 160th and Stark and several locations along East Burnside.
Two cars, two buildings, two dumpsters at an apartment complex, a carport, two garbage cans, a mailbox and a homeless camp were set on fire. The carport fire threatened a residence. There were no injuries.
Officers extinguished two of the fires using fire extinguishers they carry in their patrol car.
Police arrested 26-year-old Sierra Murdock near 147th and Burnside. She’s facing first-degree arson charges. Murdock was arrested in May for setting two cars on fire in Southeast Portland.