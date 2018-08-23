Woman Arrested For SE Portland Burglary

Portland, Or. – A 30 year old woman is accused of burglarizing a third story apartment on SE 11th early today. Residents tell police an unknown woman entered their apartment while they were sleeping. A person matching the suspect description was seen riding away from the area on a bicycle. Officers took her into custody.

Police say based on information learned during the investigation, they think she entered the third story apartment by climbing a fire escape to a bathroom window where she pushed a fan out of the window and entered the apartment.

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Brandi A. Anderson. She’s been booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of Burglary in the First Degree, Possession of Methamphetamine, Theft in the Second Degree, and Indecent Exposure. Her initial court appearance will be tomorrow afternoon at 2 p.m.