Woman Arrested For Murdering Mother In East Portland
Credit: MGN
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was found dead near Southeast 162nd and Foster Road on Friday morning and police have arrested the victim’s daughter for killing her.
The victim is identified as 61-year-old Nadezhda Volobuev. The medical examiner determined that she was stabbed to death.
Police arrested 29-year-old Angelina Volobuev. She’s charged with Murder II and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
Officers were called to a residence on Friday morning just after 9:00 to conduct a welfare check.