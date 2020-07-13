      Weather Alert

Woman Arrested For Murdering Mother In East Portland

Jul 13, 2020 @ 8:23am
Credit: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was found dead near Southeast 162nd and Foster Road on Friday morning and police have arrested the victim’s daughter for killing her.

The victim is identified as 61-year-old Nadezhda Volobuev.  The medical examiner determined that she was stabbed to death.

Police arrested 29-year-old Angelina Volobuev.  She’s charged with Murder II and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Officers were called to a residence on Friday morning just after 9:00 to conduct a welfare check.

TAGS
Angelina Volobuev Homicide murder Nadezhda Volobuev Portland stabbing
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast