Woman Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing 2 People

PORTLAND, Oregon (AP) – Police arrested a 33-year-old woman in Portland after she allegedly stabbed two people.

When officers arrived they located an injured adult male and female near Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southeast Morrison Street

An ambulance took the male and female victims to a hospital for treatment after the stabbing early Sunday. They are expected to recover.

Investigators believe the victims were involved in a disturbance near the alleged assailant’s tent in southeast Portland.

The accused was found inside the tent and was arrested without incident. A knife was found near the tent.

She faces a 2nd degree assault charge and is being held on $250,000 bail.