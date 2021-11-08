Woman and 2-year-old fall 50 feet at Multnomah Falls

A mother and her 2-year-old daughter are expected to survive after falling 50 feet at a popular tourist destination. They were hiking at Multnomah Falls Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says the toddler started to slip off one of the main trails and when her mother tried to help, they both fell into a creek. First responders took the mother and daughter to the hospital. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office expects they will be okay.
The Sheriff’s Office praises the good samaritans who witnessed the fall and came to help until first responders arrived. “We started gathering what we could from the gift shop, blankets and coats, and then by the time I was able to bring them out here, a lot of great people, good samaritans were already surrounding the little one,” said one witness. “The baby was crying non-stop,” said another.
Jamon Leigh’s a state park ranger. He tells our news partner KGW people need to watch out for changing weather conditions in the area. “Right now we’re talking about really slippery terrain, uneven footing, potential for landslides,” he said.