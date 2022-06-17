      Weather Alert

Wolfe Changes Plea To Guilty In Fretwell Murders

Jun 17, 2022 @ 10:00am

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. – Michael Wolfe Friday changed his plea to guilty in the murder of his son and the boy’s mother.

Karissa Fretwell and her three-year-old son, Billy, went missing in May 2019.

Two weeks later, the boy’s biological father, Wolfe, was charged with their kidnapping and murder.

The bodies of 25-year-old Karissa and her son were found in a remote, wooded area nearly a month after their disappearance.

Yamhill County DA Brad Berry says Wolfe will not face the death penalty as a part of guilty plea.

 

