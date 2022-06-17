Wolfe Changes Plea To Guilty In Fretwell Murders

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. – Michael Wolfe Friday changed his plea to guilty in the murder of his son and the boy’s mother.
Karissa Fretwell and her three-year-old son, Billy, went missing in May 2019.
Two weeks later, the boy’s biological father, Wolfe, was charged with their kidnapping and murder.
The bodies of 25-year-old Karissa and her son were found in a remote, wooded area nearly a month after their disappearance.
Yamhill County DA Brad Berry says Wolfe will not face the death penalty as a part of guilty plea.