Wolf Search Comes Up Empty
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A scientist says a two-year search for wolves in Washington’s South Cascades has found none.
The Capital Press reports researchers tested the DNA of thousands of scat piles sniffed out by dogs.
University of Washington’s Center for Conservation Biology director Samuel Wasser says many piles looked like wolf droppings, but all turned out to be from dogs.
He says if wolves are in the South Cascades, they are lone wolves.
State lawmakers funded the study in part to learn how far west and south wolves have wolves have advanced in Washington.
The state’s wolf plan says recovery won’t be complete until at least four packs are producing pups in the South Cascades.